New police chief named for Black River Falls Police Department

An area police department has a new leader.

On July 19, 2017, the Black River Falls Police Department named Kelly B. Bakken as the new chief of police/criminal investigator.

According to a press release, Bakken has been with the department since 2005, serving as a patrol officer from 2005 to 2010, a detective from 2010-2016 and most recently as a captain since 2016.

She has 19 years of law enforcement experience and has previously served as the chief of police for the Village of Merrillan for two years, as well as a patrol officer and investigator for Baldwin for four years and three years as a deputy sheriff jail officer for St. Croix County.

The Black River Falls hiring committee received 9 applications and interviewed four candidates for the position.

Bakken will begin her new position as chief of police on September 5, 2017.