West Salem beats Arcadia in season opener

Arcadia, WI (WXOW) -

Behind the foot of Ryan Beirne West Salem takes home their first win of the season. 

About half way through the first quarter Beirne kicked for a 50 yard field goal putting the Panthers up to 23-0. 

Later in the second quarter West Salem recovered not one but two fumbles, bringing the game to 30-0 at the half. 

West Salem would go on to win 37-0. 

