West Salem beats Arcadia in season opener

Behind the foot of Ryan Beirne West Salem takes home their first win of the season.
About half way through the first quarter Beirne kicked for a 50 yard field goal putting the Panthers up to 23-0.
Later in the second quarter West Salem recovered not one but two fumbles, bringing the game to 30-0 at the half.
West Salem would go on to win 37-0.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.