Logan loses season opener to EC Memorial

Logan opened up their season against Eau Claire Memorial. Last year, Logan fell to Eau Claire 7-6, and they were looking to get that game back tonight.

Old Abes and the Rangers are at Swanson field on opening night.

1st quarter..Old Abes have the ball on Logan's 5 yard line and Jack Brown pounds it into the end zone. Eau Claire on the board first 7-0.

Move to the second... Matt Escher's throw is high and Issac Clark comes away with the interception for Eau Claire. That ends up bringing Eau Claire to the red zone, and Quarterback Keagan Calchera takes it for himself and extends for the touchdown. That puts Eau Claire up 14-0.

More in the second... Logan trying to get their offense going, but the ball is loose and Adam Webb recovers the fumble for Memorial. This leads to another Old Abes touchdown and it's 21-0 going into the half....

Now to the third quarter....and CJ Siegel with the 71 yard return. Logan then has first and goal and Escher dishes it to Gunnar Parcher... Logan now trails 21-6 after a missed extra point.

Then later in the third... Keagan Calchera goes deep down the right side... a 40 yard pass to Calvin Tanner fore the score... 27-6

Eau Claire.

Eau Claire goes on to win this one 35-6 over Logan.

