Teen arrested after driving through hundreds of construction barrels, twice

A rural Chaseburg man is arrested after he drove his car through hundreds of construction barrels two nights in a row.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Department, 18-year-old Alexxander Bishop was driving in a construction zone in the town of Coon just after midnight Tuesday when he drove through barrels in the eastbound lane.

The department says Bishop was driving the same vehicle Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he drove through traffic barrels in the westbound lane. He left the scene before police arrived on both occasions, but was tracked down and later arrested.

The department says criminal charges are being considered by the district attorney.