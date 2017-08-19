Rushford unveils new school complex

The floods of 2007 brought destruction to the area, ten years later residents of Rushford, Minnesota manage to turn negatives into new beginnings.

Hundreds of Rushford citizens gathered on August 19 to see the unveiling of the new Rushford-Peterson school complex.

Plans for a new school in Rushford date back almost twenty years but damage from the 2007 flood motivated the school board to advance plans.

Despite overwhelming community support to clean the damaged school, officials say their students deserve more.

Chuck Ehler, Superintendent of Rushford-Peterson Schools, has been involved with the project since the flood in 2007 and talks about their thoughts regarding the old school.

"There wasn't a lot of natural light in the building, there wasn't an easy sense or easy flow to the building, and obviously over the years some of the interiors were beginning to show the wear." describes Ehler.

"So they sensed that it was time, it was time to do something." Ehler continues.

With the new building ready for the 2017 school year, community members are excited to have a new learning environment.

"It was always difficult to be excited about our current facilities, and now you come in here and you get that sense that, 'wow this is really something special,' and it is, and I am excited to hear that and to give people that opportunity to view that today." Ehler elaborates.

The Rushford-Peterson school consists of an elementary, middle, and high school.

