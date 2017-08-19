Habitat for Humanity celebrates 25 years in La Crosse

The La Crosse Area Habitat for Humanity celebrates their 25th-anniversary in the community today.

Since 1992 Habitat for Humanity has been dedicated to addressing the need for affordable housing in our community through the construction of homes, helping families with repairs, and offering affordable household materials.

After a successful 25 years in the community, Habitat for Humanity looks towards their next 25 years.

"There is a need and we can address that need." said Kahya Fox, La Crosse Habitat for Humanity Executive Director.

Fox continues, "So we are looking at tripling our home production starting this year and going three years forward, we want to complete three times as many homes, and we can do that because there is a need and we have such a great community behind us."

With the three-year strategic plan in place La Crosse Habitat for Humanity executives also plan to focus on what they call, a Capital Campaign to further engage with the La Crosse community.

"We are going to be talking with the community members, and looking at growing our agency so we can better meet the needs of our community."

Habitat for Humanity will continue the 25th-anniversary celebrations with a fundraising gala at The Pump House in La Crosse on October 13.

MORE: Habitat for Humanity

Past La Crosse Habitat Coverage