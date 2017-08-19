Viterbo Volleyball Goes 3-0 For The Weekend - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Viterbo Volleyball Goes 3-0 For The Weekend

Posted: Updated:
By Karley Marotta, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

Viterbo volleyball hosted a pre-season invitational this weekend with some of the best competition in the country. 

The V-Hawks went undefeated starting off their season 3-0. 

Head Coach Ryan DeLong is happy with his team's performance this weekend. 

"It's a good start for us," DeLong said. "We knew this was going to be a good test for us with the top rated teams in the country, so to get out here 3-0 is a good start." 

"It feels really good," Viterbo Senior Baylee Gross said. "It think it is a big boost of confidence. We really needed that." 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.