Viterbo Volleyball Goes 3-0 For The Weekend

Viterbo volleyball hosted a pre-season invitational this weekend with some of the best competition in the country.

The V-Hawks went undefeated starting off their season 3-0.

Head Coach Ryan DeLong is happy with his team's performance this weekend.

"It's a good start for us," DeLong said. "We knew this was going to be a good test for us with the top rated teams in the country, so to get out here 3-0 is a good start."

"It feels really good," Viterbo Senior Baylee Gross said. "It think it is a big boost of confidence. We really needed that."