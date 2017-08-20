Vikings Sign Former Minnesota Quarterback Mitch Leidner

The Minnesota Vikings signed former Minnesota quarterback Mitch Leidner today.
Leidner finished his career with the Gophers ranking second in passing attempts and completions. He also ranks third in passing yards.
Leidner was not selected in the 2017 NFL draft. He did attend the Ravens Rookie Minicamp, but did not make a deal with the organization.
The Vikings now have five quarterbacks on their roster.
