Aaron Rodgers Finds Bennett in First Start of the Pre-Season

Number 12 took the field for the first time this year in last nights pre-season game against the Redskins, and he wasted no time in connecting in the end zone.

Rodgers capped off a fifteen play, seventy five yard drive with a fade pass to Martellus Benett in the corner of the end zone for a Packers touchdown. Bennett used his height and athleticism to reach over Redskin's Zach Brown for the grab.

"He had a great route," Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. "He had a nice release off the ball and a lot of separation. I was thinking more of a jump ball before the snap. I watched the replay, and I probably could've put it to the corner on that one, so we will just keep working on it. We have been working in practice inside and some of that stuff so he did a good job for us. He is going to be a big part of our offense."

"I mean I really only got open because of Morgan Burnett," Packers Tight End Martellus Bennett said. "Me and Mo on Thursday during special teams got a couple reps, nine or ten of those with Aaron and Brett, and just kept working on the releases and working different things and just trying to get it. So, I really owe that one to Mo, because he took time to go out there and practice with me so I could get better at that route."

Packers back up quarterbacks were also impressive against Washington. Brett Hundley completed nine of his ten passes for 107 yards and one touchdown. Taysom Hill completed three of his five passes, and showed off his skill set with a 23 yard touchdown run. Hill is looking to be the Packers third string quarterback this season.