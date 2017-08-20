La Crosse Fire Department creates training scenario downtown

The need for full time firefighters is high at the La Crosse Fire Department after a year of heavy turnover.

The loss of several members of the department has left voids in certain shifts and the department is looking to recruits to step up and fill those holes.

"Before we assign them to a shift and get them on some sort of 24 hour shift, we want to make sure they have the basic understanding of all the things they can run into on the street on a day to day basis," Division Chief Frank Devine, said. "That's where training scenarios come into play."

The current probationary class includes four recruits who take part in numerous tests and training exercises before receiving an assignment.

Clayton Anderson, who worked for a volunteer department for nine months and is an active military member, is looking forward to the challenge.

"The discipline, the leadership and the work ethic are all very transferable in both this career and the military," he said. "I definitely believe the military has set me up to succeed in this field."

The fire department uses parking ramps in downtown La Crosse to simulate what it would be like responding to a high rise building fire. Firefighters are required to learn how to maneuver heavy hoses up and down flights of stairs, secure water valves and work together as a team.

"It's been what I thought it would be," Anderson said. "There are a lot of good tactics, learning strategies and I'm finding that I'm always learning something new."

Div. Chief Devine said training is not only critical to new members, but for seasoned veterans on the department as well.

"This job is not just going to fires or medical calls," he said. "We are seeing and responding to things that we thought just maybe we would go to and now it's becoming very common place."

The department will conduct another probationary academy later this fall. Once recruits are assigned to a shift, they will continue to train and be tested throughout the first year with the department.