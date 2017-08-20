One person in custody following police chase on I-90

One person is in custody after a high speed chase on Interstate 90 near Sparta Saturday night.

According to the Sparta Police Department, a suspect in a stolen vehicle led officers on a chase on I-90 eastbound, ultimately going off the roadway three miles west of Sparta and fleeing on foot. A short time later, a rural Sparta resident called 911 to report they heard someone in their garage.

The Monroe County Tactical Team along with several other local law enforcement agencies responded to the garage in question and located the suspect sitting inside of a vehicle. He was taken into custody and police say there is no threat to the public.