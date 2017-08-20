Fundraiser to be held for "Brucie Bumchuckles"

A fundraiser will be held this week to help a local radio personality recover from catastrophic flood damage to his home in July.

Marty Severson and his wife suffered serious damage to their Sparta home after flood waters raged into their home, causing furniture to float and requiring many of their belongings to be thrown out.

The fundraiser will take place Friday night at the Boot Hill Pub in La Crosse beginning at 7:00 p.m. A $25 ticket gets those in attendance a food ticket, two beer tickets and a night of live music.

A silent auction will also be held and organizers say any money not used for rebuilding Severson's home will be donated to other flood victims in the area.

Severson also served as an Oktoberfest Parade Marshal in 2003, currently helps as 'the voice' of Moon Tunes, and continues to advocate for veterans.

For tickets you can visit the event's website.