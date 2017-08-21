Medical Monday: Eclipse eye safety

With Monday's Total Solar Eclipse steering our eyes to the sky, Dr. David Nash, MD, Gundersen ophthalmologist, discussed how to safely view the Solar Eclipse.



In Wisconsin we will have a partial eclipse at about 85%. 1:11 p.m. is the peak time and while Dr. Nash said it's okay to look at the sun very briefly, prolonged staring at the sun can damage your eyes.



There are many ways including solar eclipse glasses, your cell phone, or a homemade eclipse viewer that can protect your eye sight.