3 injured in Milwaukee shooting; no suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured three people.

Police say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Monday. They're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody.

