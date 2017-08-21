3 injured in Milwaukee shooting; no suspect in custody - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

3 injured in Milwaukee shooting; no suspect in custody

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured three people.

Police say the shooting happened about 2 a.m. Monday. They're still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were shot. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

No suspects are in custody.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.