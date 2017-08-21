Democrat 'incredibly frustrated' with leader over Foxconn

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Assembly Democratic Leader Peter Barca is drawing criticism from inside his party after joining Republicans in voting for a $3 billion tax incentive package for electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

Emails obtained by The Associated Press show that Democratic state Rep. Lisa Subeck of Madison told Barca on Friday that she was "incredibly frustrated and concerned" with comments he made at a news conference immediately after the Foxconn vote. Barca was one of three Democrats to vote for the measure Thursday, with 28 Democrats against.

Barca and the other Democrats who voted for it represent southeast Wisconsin, near where Foxconn plans to build a factory that could employ thousands.

Subeck accuses Barca of failing "on all accounts" of differentiating his views on Foxconn with that of the rest of Democrats.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.