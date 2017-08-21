Court says wrongfully imprisoned Wisconsin man can sue

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A federal appeals court says a Wisconsin man who was wrongly imprisoned for 23 years can sue the detective and two dentists he says conspired to frame him with bogus bite-mark evidence.

The Journal Sentinel reported that the full U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 6-4 in favor of Robert Lee Stinson, an outcome that reversed an earlier decision by a three-judge panel of the court.

Stinson was freed in 2009 after the Wisconsin Innocence Project found experts who rejected the dentists' conclusions that a bite mark on the homicide victim was left by Stinson. He sued the same year.

Heather Lewis Donnell, Stinson's attorney, says Stinson has waited a long time for his day in court and "he's finally going to get it."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.