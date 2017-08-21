NTSB: Worker urged evacuation before Minnesota school blast - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

NTSB: Worker urged evacuation before Minnesota school blast

Posted: Updated:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A preliminary report about an explosion at a Minneapolis school says a maintenance worker smelled natural gas and used a radio to tell others to evacuate just a minute before the blast.

The preliminary report into the Aug. 2 explosion at Minnehaha Academy was released Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Two people died when part of a building collapsed.

The NTSB says natural gas was released as workers were moving gas meters from the basement to outside the building. The NTSB has said that moving gas meters is a "hazardous operation."

Minnehaha Academy is a private Christian school serving students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade. The blast affected the campus that houses the high school. Classes there will start two weeks late, on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.