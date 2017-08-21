Copy-Badgers debut at No. 9 in AP Poll, one of 3 Big Ten teams in top 10

Badgers debut at No. 9 in AP Poll, one of 3 Big Ten teams in top - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 to Clemson in the final Top 25 of 2016, received 52 from a panel of 61 media members.

Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.

Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.
