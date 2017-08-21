1 girl charged in 'Slender man' case pleads guilty

Slender Man suspect Anissa Weier, 15, has just pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted homicide in the stabbing of a friend in 2014.

Weier said in court that her deal with prosecutors calls for a recommended 10-year prison sentence.

There will still be a trial next month, at which time a jury will decide if she was mentally ill at the time of the stabbing, WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said.

Anissa and Morgan Geyser are accused of stabbing Payton Leutner 19 times to please the fictional character, Slender Man.

At a hearing Monday afternoon, Morgan's attorney said he is still negotiating a plea agreement, much like that reached with Anissa.

Morgan is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and her trial is scheduled to begin in October.

Payton's family released a statement saying, in part, "These three years have been very difficult both physically and emotionally for Payton and our family. Paramount in our decision to accept today’s plea agreement is that it provides closure without having to have Payton testify and be forced to relive this horrific incident."