Getting through shorter days uses accumulated credits for solar powered business

Whether it's an eclipse for a few minutes or shorter and overcast days, those who rely on solar energy make use of credits stored from previous sunny days to get by.

LAX Print on the north side of La Crosse is 100% powered from solar panels on top of their building. On a sunny day, those panels can create twice as much energy as the building needs and that extra energy goes straight into the grid. It functions as a battery of sorts when the sun isn't out as much while the days become shorter.

"On the weekend since we're not open, all those credits go directly on to the grid, so it's those credits that carry us through when it's dark or into the winter or like this with the solar eclipse," said owner Kevin Fisk

LAX Print has had solar power for four years already. Fisk says with federal tax credits they are set to break even on their investment in under ten.