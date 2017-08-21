Certified Life Transformation Coach helps make positive changes

Life coaching is all about identifying personal goals and finding a way to reach them.

Shanen Kazynski, a Certified Life Transformation Coach, previously operated an in home daycare before closing her doors two years ago, motivated to help others.

"Students that are going back to college, juniors and seniors trying to figure out what they want to do in life. I'll ask them, 'Where do you want to go? What is your life going to look like in the next five years?' They're kind of in a spot where they're stuck. So I inspire them, motivate them, challenge them and I ask them a series of questions to take them from where they are right now in their life to move them forward.," expressed Kazynski.

Assisting people like Shelly Lamb-Vosen, who worked in the La Crosse community for decades before suffering from a stroke four years ago.

"By choice I don't drive because I don't want to run into anybody and she'll do anything. It's light housework and that kind of thing, it's great," said Lamb-Vosen.

Helping people become inspired, feel supported in times of defeat, discover self truth, and embrace positive thinking through blocks and obstacles.

"We need this, there's so much going on. So much turmoil and despair and hopelessness, it just gives me a feeling that if I can make one person make a change in their life in a positive direction to see that they can be their true authentic self, it's a great feeling," added Kazynski.

People and instances in need of life coaching may include, but are not limited to; a career chance, coping with a divorce, dealing with the death of a loved one, aging parents, or handling medical issues.

Shanen received her certification from the Quantum Success Coaching Academy. She also has completed coursework through the Franciscan Spirituality Center including The Journey to Wholeness course, Servant Leadership, and Enneagram.

To schedule a session or learn more about Kazynski's services, call her at (608) 386-7712 or email her at info@thejourneywithincoach.com.

MORE INFORMATION: The Journey Within Life Coaching