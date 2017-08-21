EXCLUSIVE: Jake Speed speaks out about Onalaska School Board recall effort

As the recall effort against Onalaska School Board member Jake Speed continues, he's breaking his silence after nearly six months.

MORE: Speed Wins Board Seat

It was in April of 2016 that Speed filed a complaint with the Government Accountability Board, accusing incumbents Tim Smaby and Ann Garrity of missing required information on nomination forms for re-election. As a result, the GAB ruled both Smaby and Garrity be removed from the ballot, leaving Speed as the only candidate.

Garrity ran as a write-in candidate, beating Smaby by two votes. A month later, Smaby also took a seat on the board following the departure of another school board member.

In an exclusive interview with News 19, Speed said ever since he filed the petition to the G.A.B in 2016, the Onalaska School Board has been "out to get him."

"As far as me being able to do anything to really help the district look good to voters, that's not really been allowed to happen," he said. "There is no way those people are going to allow me to do anything that makes myself look good."

Speed said information disclosed in closed session during a board meeting last December was made public, hurting his reputation in the public's eye.

"What they said happened isn't true," he said. "I was invited by a district administrator to come talk with her regarding an email sent out about district policies. I got there, told her I was there and she invited me into her office to take a look at the email. She told me to come behind her desk to get a better look at it so I did."

But days later, a formal complaint was filed against speed, citing "abusive behavior toward staff."

"She says I barged in and that's not true," he said. "She invited me behind her desk to look at the email and then I was accused of coming behind her desk and scaring her and all these other things. But I didn't do anything that I wasn't asked to do."

Ann Garrity, president of the school board, said she attempted to speak with Speed about the incident well before the December 12 board meeting.

"I offered several times for him to come talk to me with another board member present and he refused," she said. "His behavior was concerning at the time and not only was it concerning but it appeared to be somewhat threatening."

Following the advice of legal council, the board went into closed session to discuss the matter. Garrity says as soon as that happened, Speed left.

"When he left the meeting he made a remark that was construed by myself as well as other members of the board as threatening," she said. "As a result of that, we felt it was necessary to call the local police department."

Speed said when the story went public, the school district set out to make him look bad.

"I'm the only one who has not been recruited by this board," he said. "That's why they treat me the way they do. They want to make sure that nobody like me wants to come forward and say hey, I believe what Jake believes and these people should follow the rules."

Both Garrity and Speed agree the board's first priority should be the students and staff of the district. Additionally, they both say the distractions that have taken place over the past year and a half detract from that mission.

In April, the board voted to censure Speed, reading a statement condoning his behavior and actions.

"What's going on is not okay," Garrity said. "When people Google the Onalaska School District, I want them to see all of the good things our district does and is proud of, not this craziness."

MORE:Recall Efforts Underway

The recall petition must collect 2,000 signatures by October 1 to force a recall election. Former Onalaska School Board President Mark Cassellius is leading the recall.