Students, community members gather to watch solar eclipse

The solar eclipse caused temperatures to drop by 5 to 8 degrees, drawing a lot of attention in La Crosse and across the country.

Maggie Miller, a 3rd Grade Teacher at Hamilton Elementary School in La Crosse, said the students were very excited about the event.

"We talked a little bit about the last eclipse, we watched old news footage, um kind of talked about what it actually means and what's happening during this time," said Miller.

Since Hamilton is a year round school, classes resumed last month after their most recent break; giving students the unique opportunity to view the event in a learning environment.

"It's just like looking at the sun when you come outside but you have special glasses on and it kind of looks like a boomerang and a smile," added 3rd Grader, Dazlyn Williams.

The excitement evident both at the school and down in Riverside Park where community members gathered to view the eclipse.

Harry Nay, a member of the La Crosse Area Astronomical Society had his specialty telescope set up.

"I love talking to people. So many people have never looked through a telescope, adults, never looked through a telescope," said Nay.

The next solar eclipse will happen seven years from now.

