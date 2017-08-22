Apple Annies Cabaret starts Applefest on high note

The search is on for the next Applefest star! The 2017 Apple Annies Cabaret is this Friday, August 25 at 7 p.m. at the La Crescent American Legion.

It's one of the unofficial signs of fall and the kickoff to all things Applefest. Women ages 26 and up will perform 2-3 prepared pieces for a panel of judges who will then choose which one will join the prestigious local singing group. Tickets available at Merchant's Bank, Quillin's, and the American Legion, and an Applefest Button is required. Kwik Trip is sponsoring this 33rd annual event.

Applefest itself begins Thursday, Sept. 14. More information can be found at ApplefestUSA.com