Wisconsin Dairy News: "Middleton Chocolaterian"

This week in Wisconsin Dairy News, a cafe designated as one of the “30 Plates That Define Madison”, recently opened a second location to offer more chocolate connoisseurs a fresh taste of its dairy confections.

Opening a new business is never easy as Leanne Cordisco, owner of Chocolaterian Cafe, can attest.

Leanne Cordisco, Owner Chocolaterian Cafe Middleton, WI said “I thought we would walk in here and be like, here’s our cookbook, here’s our recipes, Go! And nothing turned out because the ovens are so different. So for the first week we had to adapt every single recipe we made.”

Taking over the former Scott’s Bakery location in Middleton, the crew at the Chocolaterian is now introducing a new set of customers to their sumptuous chocolate creations.

Cordisco added “You start with great ingredients, you do simple things to them, do it well, and you end up with a great product!

For Cordisco, those products start out with quality Wisconsin dairy ingredients.

“The reason our caramels are taste the way they do is because of Sassy Cow heavy cream. It’s an extraordinarily rich product to work with, it’s consistent, it’s delicious. We buy about 30 gallons of heavy cream a week.”

Essentially there are three popular items that Chocolaterian is well-known for…it’s Ugly Cookie, which is a buttery cookie with cocoa nibs, pistachios, and Christine’s Toffee, the chocolate mousse which uses local honey from Mount Horeb and Sassy Cow heavy cream, and it’s signature offering; Badger Bait!

“The Wisconsin State Journal named our Badger Bait one of the thirty plates that defined Madison. It’s a study in textures of chocolate. So it’s a very fudgy chocolate brownie with a very fluffy light chocolate buttercream on top of it enrobed in a chocolate ganache or a chocolate glaze. So a lot of chocolate flavor in a very small package.”

Chocolaterian Café is open from 9am to 9pm and also offers lunch and dinner to go along with all of their scrumptious sweets.