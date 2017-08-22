Wisconsin confirms 1st human West Nile cases of the year - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin confirms 1st human West Nile cases of the year

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - -

Wisconsin has recorded its first human cases of West Nile virus this year.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said Monday the cases were confirmed in residents of Oconto and Fond du Lac counties.

Health officials are advising Wisconsin residents to continue protecting themselves against mosquito bites.

The department says the majority of human West Nile cases in the state happen in August and September. But the risk of contracting West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is present any time mosquitoes are active.

West Nile virus is spread to people through the bite of an infected mosquito and is not transmitted person to person.

The state documented its first human infections from West Nile in 2002. Last year, 13 cases of West Nile infection were reported among Wisconsin residents.

