De Pere man befriends a 6-point buck

It's an encounter you have to see to believe, and it happened to Dave Bernarde a few days ago outside West De Pere High School.

Bernarde's morning workout last Wednesday included an unexpected guest outside the weight room.

"Couple of us got off our elliptical or treadmills and walked outside and there he was," says Bernarde.

As an avid hunter, Bernarde knew immediately the young 6-point buck was unlike any other deer he's ever seen, especially after he pulled out his phone and started recording video.

"We've encountered deer in the wild, if they even get a sniff of you in the wild the result is typically at least they're on high alert and most of the time they're gone," says Bernarde.

But not this guy, in fact as Bernarde approached the deer, the buck approached him.

"And then I got up right close to him with my hand out and down goes his head, takes those velvet horns and locked them on my leg and started rubbing away, it was like oh my God this is crazy," recalls Bernarde.

After posting his video on Facebook, which has received thousands of views, Bernarde learned the buck is somewhat of a celebrity around town.

"Dozens of people have mentioned their encounters, one guy said, 'He laid in the backyard of my neighbor and watched me cut lawn,' and another, 'I petted this deer by St. John's Church,'" says Bernarde.

Bernarde's encounter though, will be tough to beat.

"To wrap those horns around my leg and try and rub it like a tree, I just never imagined in my life that I would have an encounter with an animal like that in that way, it just blew me away," says Bernarde.

Bernarde suspects the deer was fed as a fawn and now as hunting season approaches, he's hoping the buck plays it safe and remains within the city limits.