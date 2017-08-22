WI native among NASA's new astronaut candidates

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- One of the twelve astronaut candidates for NASA was born in Wisconsin.
Raja Chari's biography says he was born in Milwaukee. He grew up in Cedar Falls, Iowa. He reports for duty this month. Tuesday, he will be part of media interviews and a final news conference before training at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
You can learn more about NASA's astronauts on this website.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.