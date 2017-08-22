Chancellor Blank orders study of history of KKK at UW-Madison

UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank ordered a study of the Ku Klux Klan's history at the school, in the wake of the violence in Virginia.

Blank says in the 1920s, there were two student organizations affiliated with the KKK.

She's asking an ad hoc study group to look into the history of the student groups to determine how the campus can acknowledge and respond to this history.

Blank says, "UW-Madison rejects the ideologies of white supremacist groups and all groups that express hatred of people because of their identities. These organizations are antithetical to the values of respect and inclusion that our university strives to represent."

"It is time to take a fresh look at our history to ensure that we fully understand and appropriately acknowledge the activities of members of the campus community during this time period. We also need to ensure that how we acknowledge this history reflects our institutional values of respect and inclusion for all people. This is work we’ve recently undertaken with regards to naming and signage on campus that will reflect the Native history of the lands on which UW-Madison sits."

Blank is also asking the leadership of the Wisconsin Union to begin to identify space within the renovated Memorial Union building that could be used to document the history of these student organizations on campus.