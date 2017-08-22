Trempealeau Co. man dies in mowing accident - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Trempealeau Co. man dies in mowing accident

By Jesse Yang, Internet Director
WHITEHALL, Wis. (WQOW) - -

A Trempealeau County man is dead after a mowing accident on Lindberg Lane in the Town of Ettrick.

Trempealeau County authorities said on Monday, shortly before 7:30 p.m., Brady L. Olson, 47, of Ettrick, was operating a tractor with a mower down a hill when he became entangled between the tractor and mower.

Officials said Ettrick died from his injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

