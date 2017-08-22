BGC of Greater La Crosse adds second Behavioral Health Specialist

Positive behavioral health, it's an important lesson to learn as youth develop emotional regulation and life skills.

After working with the Mental Health Coalition for about 12 years, Mike Desmond with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse said it was necessary to create a resource for youth.

"Not only have been able to provide what we think are great supports for kids who really need support, especially the real at risk kids, but really every kid that walks into the club," said Desmond.

In 2015, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse, Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Western Wisconsin and Southeastern Minnesota partnered to hire a full-time behavioral health specialist, Laquita Becker.

Now, they've recognized the success at the Southside club and the need for a second specialist.

Julie Conway, Director of Behavioral Health Services at Mayo Health Clinic said it's about helping to provide extra support and direction to not only the kids, but staff at the club.

"If you can help keep a child on a path where they're more likely to be successful, the sooner the better. You can intervene early if they are starting to experience some challenges.," said Conway.

Nicole Sobkowiak, the Youth and Family Service Director at the Erickson Boys and Girls Club said it's a very unique position. Expressing how excited and fortunate she is to be working with Mayo Clinic and the Boys and Girls Club to positively impact different teens each day.

"We work together on a lot of projects just learning her process of doing everything," expressed Sobkowiak, who's learning from the Southside Club's Behavioral Health Specialist, Laquita.

Sobkowiak said although she's only three weeks in, every day is rewarding because she has the unique opportunity to help build programs and resiliency in kids.

MORE INFORMATION: Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse