Rep. Tim Walz tours Winona's Miller Ingenuity

Minnesota Democratic congressman Tim Walz toured railroad safety industry leader Miller Ingenuity on Tuesday.

The Railway Engineering Maintenance and Suppliers Association (REMSA) , a non profit trade group representing more than 340 railway engineers, contractors and supplies across the country coordinated the event.

"Trains are obviously critically important to this community, critically important to Southern Minnesota and being able to transport goods in a safe manner but also at the same time creating all of these new opportunities is exciting," Rep. Walz said.

The tour included a live demonstration of the company's newest innovation, Zone Guard. The product, currently being installed along 30 miles of light rail in Baltimore, alerts railroad workers of incoming trains, giving them enough time to get out of the way.

On average, 12 railroad workers die every year working on the tracks. Miller Ingenuity aims to eradicate that statistic.

"We're now putting together recruiting strategies and training strategies to have the workforce ready when we need them because if you try to do that at the time you need it, you're too late, President & C.E.O., Steve Blue, said.

With the emerging market, an increasing number of skilled laborers are needed. Blue said there's an obvious shortage and both he and Walz agrees education is the starting point.

"For years I don't think we put the emphasis on the nobleness of the trade, the nobleness of innovation and the idea that every student is going to get a four year liberal arts degree when really, if they can do things here they're not only going to be making more money, but they're going to be working in an industry that best suites where they're at," Walz said.

Blue currently employs around 100 people and he estimates that number to triple in the next several years.

"There are several local universities that are constantly creating a pipeline and they're very much embedded with local businesses to understand what it is we need and how we can help you get there," he said.

The company is the leading contender to install Zone Guard on the San Diego rail lines as well as in San Francisco. In Minnesota, 19 freight railroads operate more than 4,200 miles of track.