Western Technical College ranked in Top 20

A study based on student to faculty ratio has placed Western Technical College in the Top 20 of community colleges in the U.S.

Roger Stanford, President at Western Technical College said it's exciting to be recognized for their work and environment on campus.

"Our students here feel a real, direct connection to their teachers, they have direct access to their dean - that's an important part of our mantra at the technical college system and certainly at Western. Those low ratios help us all the time and they also help us serve them. They help us get to know them, reach them, and help them graduate," said Stanford.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, took 14 different key indicators into consideration including cost and quality.

"Our students can come in and take the classes and courses they need and I don't want to say there's a guaranteed job, but really in this market if they complete the rigorous core that we have. There is a place for them in this community, it's just getting enough people to come and honestly we have openings, I'm happy to take more students right now," added Stanford.

