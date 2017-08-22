Construction almost complete on solar array in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Construction is almost complete on a nearly 4,500 panel rooftop solar array in southern Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the array is being built on the American Family Insurance campus in Madison.

Company officials say the panels can generate more than 1 megawatt of electricity and will reduce the company's use of grid power by 6 percent. The project is expected to cut the company's energy costs by more than $190,000 a year.

Facilities program administrator Sean Hyland says the only work left is connecting the solar array to the facility's existing electrical system.

The panels are expected to begin delivering electricity in October or November.

Madison Area Technical College plans to begin construction on an even larger solar array of up to 7,000 panels next year.

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj

