Service dog found a week after crash

After a week on the loose, a service dog that ran off after a crash near Lyndon Station has been found safe.

Kevin, a golden retriever service dog, was found by a passerby near I-90/94 near Lyndon Station where the crash originally occurred.

The dog appeared to be doing well, although it had lost 11 pounds. A reunion was planned for Tuesday afternoon.

Blaze Gottschalk of Minneapolis, Kevin’s owner, says he blacked out just prior to the crash, and when he awoke, swerved to miss a line of stopped cars, according to a post on a Gofundme.com page set up after the crash.

Kevin is a service dog in training provided to Gottschalk by Dana Daniels, owner of Aurum Canine Services based out of Rosemount, Minnesota.

Rescue teams had been out in the area near I-90/94 and had seen Kevin running along the highway dragging his leash.

There also is a Facebook page to coordinate rescue efforts, called "Bring Kevin Home."