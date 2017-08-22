Authorities investigate damage to several properties in Hixton, Alma

Authorities are asking for the public's help after several properties were damaged in two separate Jackson County villages last week.

On August 18, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office received four complaints that several windows were damaged and shattered at various properties in the area, including three properties in the Village of Hixton and one in the Village of Alma Center.

The sheriff's office said the windows may have been damaged due to shots from either a BB or pellet type gun.

Authorities said in Hixton, a vehicle window, parked at Jensen's Towing, was shattered; there was damage to windows at the Hixton Post Office, as well as another vehicle in Hixton had its window shattered.

The Jackson County Bank in Alma Center also had windows damaged.

Anyone having information on who may be responsible for the damage, please call the Jackson County Dispatch Center at 715-284-5357.