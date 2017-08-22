La Crosse celebrates first Wisconsin Main Street Day

A state-wide celebration brought many to Belle Square Tuesday afternoon for the first ever Wisconsin Main Street Day celebration. The Wisconsin Main Street program started in 1987 as a way to help revitalize downtown areas across the state.

La Crosse was one of 12 communities to celebrate Wisconsin Main Street Day, right in one of downtown La Crosse's newest additions.

"The strongest part right now for downtowns and for the strength and survival of downtowns is for people to want to live downtown," said Robin Moses, Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc. "Belle Square has 93 units and they're 90% rented. That's a big statement about people and how they want to live downtown."

Since it began, the Wisconsin Main Street program has helped create 2600 new businesses and almost 14,000 jobs as a result of revitalization efforts.

"We give them the type of back-end support and marketing help and then also there's usually a little bit of a face lift involved in some cases," said Lt Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. "Because of that investment, we're seeing incredible job growth and entrepreneurship."

La Crosse has been working at improving the downtown for decades, but now part of the state program since 2014, there is access to a broader range of ideas and opportunities.

"You can do so much on your own as a community, but when you join an organization where everybody's working together, we have training seminars, get-togethers where we share ideas... we help each other out," said Moses.

Viroqua and Tomah also held celebrations for Wisconsin Main Street Day. Kleefisch says they hope to make it an annual event.