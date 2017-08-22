Balduzzi, Onalaska team capture slim wins at Viking Classic - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Balduzzi, Onalaska team capture slim wins at Viking Classic

Holmen, WI (WXOW) -

If the Viking Classic golf tournament is any indication of how the girls golf season is going to go, Onalaska and Aquinas figure to battle it out in the MVC.

Onalaska edged Aquinas by one stroke, 347-348, at Drugan's Castle Mound Tuesday.

Erin Ericson led the Hilltoppers with an 82 to finish third overall.

Aquinas's Annie Balduzzi captured medalist honors with a five-over par 76.

That was one stroke better than G-E-T's Madison Schmidt, who shot a 77.

