Gov. Walker visits La Crosse to speak with potential Foxconn suppliers

Governor Scott Walker (R) stopped in La Crosse on Tuesday morning to talk to potential Foxconn suppliers in the region.

Although initial opportunities will come from construction and manufacturing, Governor Walker said the ripple effect will bring Foxconn impacts to many other industries across the state. The technology giant will have a long-term impact on education, healthcare, and security.

"Generations ago, when the automobile industry started building in Detroit, that not only changed Detroit," Gov. Walker said. "It changed the entire state of Michigan. And, there's other examples. You see Microsoft in Washington state and others like that. This to us really does have a transformational impact."

Gov. Walker said Foxconn chose to build in Wisconsin because of the strong workforce in the state. That workforce is the result of a strong higher education system at UW schools, technical colleges, and private institutions.

"There's a direct link to businesses and people here in this region to the new Foxconn Development," Gov. Walker said.

Foxconn is projected to bring more than 13,000 jobs to the state.

"You're going to need people in finance and human resources and marketing," said Chancellor Joe Gow with the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. "Not just the manufacturing piece, which is obviously very important, but there's also other areas that don't immediately come to mind."

Many of the jobs are expected to be filled by graduates from higher education institutions in Wisconsin.

"It will help us keep more graduates in the state of Wisconsin, so we can go from brain drain to brain gain," said Gov. Walker.

Gow said retaining talent would be a win for UW-La Crosse, as it is situated near the Minnesota and Iowa borders.

"I think that having this really huge magnet to attract people to another part of the state, nonetheless they're staying in the state," said Gow. "That'll help not only in terms of economic development, but also I think in culture and quality of life."

Foxconn manufacturers specialize in technology of the future with 5G and 8K technology.

"We have a professor here, Steve Singer, and he does a virtual cadaver," Gow said. "It's something that you need computers, you need a lot of bandwidth, you need a lot of resolution, and I would think what Foxconn is doing would enable Professor Singer to really take that to the next level."

Gov. Walker said the Foxconn investment was in the state's best interest.

"Wisconsin Technology Council commissioned a study from the University of Wisconsin that pointed out that they're estimate is for that $4 will be generated for every $1 invested in tax incentives by the state," he said.

Gow is confident that UW-La Crosse graduates have what it takes to help Foxconn succeed.

"If a company makes that kind of investment, they're going to want to be here a long time, their industry's going to change, and it's going to take visionary people like the students we produce to be on the cutting edge," Gow said.

Part of Tuesday's meeting included information about a new supply chain website. Supply Chain Marketplace was created in Northeast Wisconsin in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC). The website allows companies from across the state to make a profile. The profile will help connect Foxconn and other potential buyers with the suppliers they need.

For more information about becoming a Foxconn supplier or creating a profile to make Foxconn aware of your services, visit the Supply Chain Marketplace website.