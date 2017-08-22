Tuesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday's local scores

HS Volleyball

Aquinas 3, Sparta 2...Donarski 22 kills

Boys Soccer

Sparta 2,  EC North 0

Holmen 3, Marshfield 2

Nekoosa 0, Coulee Christian 4

Adams-Friendship 1, BRF/Mel-Min 3

Central 1, Baraboo 6

Girls Swimming

EC North 72, La Crosse 95

Girls Tennis

Menomonie 4, Central 3

Central 5, Marshfield 2

Central 7, DC Everest 0

Girls Golf

Viking Classic at Drugan's

1.  Onalaska  347

2.  Aquinas  348

3.  Tomah   364

Medalist:  Annie Balduzzi (AQ)  76

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.