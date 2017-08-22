Tuesday's local scores
HS Volleyball
Aquinas 3, Sparta 2...Donarski 22 kills
Boys Soccer
Sparta 2, EC North 0
Holmen 3, Marshfield 2
Nekoosa 0, Coulee Christian 4
Adams-Friendship 1, BRF/Mel-Min 3
Central 1, Baraboo 6
Girls Swimming
EC North 72, La Crosse 95
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 4, Central 3
Central 5, Marshfield 2
Central 7, DC Everest 0
Girls Golf
Viking Classic at Drugan's
1. Onalaska 347
2. Aquinas 348
3. Tomah 364
Medalist: Annie Balduzzi (AQ) 76
