Summer S.A.D. is a real thing

If you've been feeling down this summer a type of seasonal depression may be to blame. While we normally talk about S.A.D., Seasonal Affective Disorder, in the cold winter months, it can also occur during the warmest time of the year.



Emily Pfaff, Behavioral Health Therapist, Gundersen Health System, explained it like this "it's summer time so when the temperatures rise the clothes tend to fall off, body image is a big thing. Another thing, God bless 'em, children are home. So children in school time are busy and active then they come home you don't have to do much, kids tend to say 'I'm bored I don't have anything to do.' That can be stressful for parents too."

Pfaff also mentioned the expectations that you put on yourself for the summer can take a toll, expecting to get a lot done or go on really fun trips and then not doing those things can get depressing.



Pfaff suggested staying active and focusing on the positive can help. If you feel sad or depressed for two weeks or more Pfaff recommends seeing a specialist.