25 years of Healthy Families in La Crosse

A local program is celebrating 25 years of preventing child neglect and abuse. The Healthy Families program at The Family & Children's Center works to keep kids safe, strengthen families and build better communities.



Personal trainer and mom Cheryl Killilea was a part of the program 22 years ago and credits the staff for helping her build a foundation for her family.

"Just to have someone as that sounding board, ask questions to, am i doing this right? Is this age appropriate for my daughter? Is she getting enough sleep at night? Am i doing the right things? Just letting me know that it's okay and you're not necessarily going to be a "perfect parent" and it's okay to have those missteps along the way," said Killilea.



The in-home visiting program sends a provider to your home to assess safety, make sure you and your baby attend well baby visits and have a primary doctor, as well as give the family support to help them be self-sufficient.

Jamie Korn, Director of Development at the Family & Children's Center explained the impact the program can have, "We've had people start out the program living in their car and at the end they've bought their own house. It's about letting them drive the goals they want to set. If you don't have a GED how can we get you one? It really is about wrapping the whole family, not just the children, in that support that they need."



You can celebrate healthy families in our community on Wednesday, August 23rd. Join the family and children's center at Myrick Park at 4 p.m. for a brief program and Cheryl will share her story as well. La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat will declare August 23rd as Healthy Families Day in La Crosse.



This occasion is significant because the Family & Children's Center was one of the initial seven sites in the united states to implement the healthy families program.

To learn about the program visit their website and Facebook page.