Meatless protein made easy

You don't have to be vegan or vegetarian to enjoy tofu. Gundersen Registered Dietitian Marisa Pruitt shows how to make the soy-based protein a prominent and tasty part of any dinner.

How to prepare tofu

1. Puncture the tofu package, drain water.

2. Remove tofu from package and cut into ½ inch slices.

3. On clean kitchen towel, place tofu slices in single layer. Top with towel and baking pan. Weight it down to press extra water out for 15-30 minutes. The longer it is pressed the more moisture is expressed.

4. Marinate in your favorite flavors

5. Substitute for meat in nearly any recipe - options are endless!

Favorite Tofu Marinade

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

1 tbsp. minced fresh ginger

2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

2 tsp. Sriracha or similar hot sauce

2 cloves garlic, minced

Combine all ingredients in small bowl. Lay tofu in single layer in baking dish. Pour marinade over top. Marinade for 20-30 minutes. Remove from marinade and prepare as desired.

Perfect "Meaty" Baked Tofu

1 package tofu, pressed and cubed

Favorite marinade

Marinate tofu for 20-30 minutes. Marinating overnight yields the best flavor profile. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare baking sheet with pan spray or parchment paper. Place marinated tofu in single layer on pan. Bake for 20-50 minutes until tofu reaches desired crispness. Note: the longer it bakes the crispier and chewier the texture will be. Serve with rice, as a sandwich, in stir fry.

Spicy Tofu Tostadas

1 Tbsp. oil

4-5 cloves garlic, minced

½ white onion, diced

½ red bell pepper, diced

10 oz. extra firm tofu, pressed

1 ½ tsp. chili powder

1 ½ tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, chopped

1 cup vegetable broth

6 (6”) corn or wheat tortillas

Toppings: salsa, avocado, Sriracha, onion, cilantro

In skillet, heat oil. Add garlic, onion and bell pepper. Sautee until soft. Crumble tofu into skillet. Add spices and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil, remove from heat. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare baking pan with spray. Place tortillas on pan. Bake for 5 minutes, then remove from oven. Top each tortilla with tofu mixture. Bake an additional 10-15 minutes or until tortillas are golden brown and tofu mixture is hot. Remove from heat. Top with desired toppings. Serve.

Makes 3 servings.