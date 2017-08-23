Wisconsin signs extension for funding homeless vet programs

The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs says its programs for homeless veterans will remain open at state homes in King and Union Grove and are accepting new participants.

Tuesday's announcement comes after the department signed an agreement offered by the federal Department of Veterans Affairs to extend funding for the transitional housing programs.

State Veterans Affairs Secretary Dan Zimmerman says his department is excited that the VA will once again partner with the state to help meet the programs' goals.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration decided to extend funding to house homeless veterans at the state homes. The one-year grant extension was signed Tuesday.

Before the reprieve, state officials learned in June that federal reimbursements for the homeless housing programs at King and Union Grove would end in September.