Plover child celebrates transplant anniversary

Colton Laffe was seven years old when his life would change dramatically. After complaining of heart pain, doctors discovered that Colton needed a new heart.

"It was like our world just stopped," said Colton's father, Jason Laffe.

Colton was just like any other kid - playing games and running around outside.

Although, leading up to the surgery, his parents didn't know if he would make it to tomorrow.

"He sat on his mom's lap and asked if he was going to die," said Jason Laffe, Colton's father. "We said there's no way buddy, we're going to get the best doctor's."

Now, five years later, he is a member of the 7th grade football team at Ben Franklin Junior High School.

"I am probably the proudest dad in the world," said Laffe. "Here he is today, a lineman for Ben Franklin."

Colton is an inspiration to his coaches as well as teammates.

"It's amazing," said his coach, Dylan Koss. "[He] is a spectacular kid and with everything he's been through and he's still willing to come out here every day and try his best, it's awesome"

At the end of Tuesday's practice Colton carried on an annual tradition - releasing heart shaped balloons in the sky, paying tribute to the donor that gave him a second chance at life.

His family said Colton will likely need another transplant at some point in his life.