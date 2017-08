Milwaukee police say the death of a 7-week-old child is being investigated as a homicide, and two people have been arrested.

Savaiyah Reid died Tuesday. Authorities say the infant had suffered blunt force trauma injuries.

A 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl have been arrested.

