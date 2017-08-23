Trump wants atheist group's suit over church order dropped - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Trump administration wants a judge to nix a legal challenge to a presidential order easing enforcement of an IRS rule that limited religious organizations' political activity.

The Justice Department on Tuesday asked a federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed in May by a Wisconsin-based atheist group.

The Freedom From Religion Foundation argues President Donald Trump's order is unconstitutional because it grants preferential treatment to religious organizations while secular groups must still abide by the law.

A 1954 federal law forbids groups such as churches from participating in political campaigns. Trump's order directs the Treasury Department not to take "adverse action" against churches or religious organizations for political speech.

In court filings, the Justice Department says the executive order maintains the law and the group's claim is baseless.

