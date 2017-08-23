1 person taken to the hospital after accident near I-90 exit - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

1 person taken to the hospital after accident near I-90 exit

Posted:
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) - -

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash near an I-90 exit ramp.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 70-year-old Terrance Jurgens, of Windom, and 63-year-old Jaclyn Jurgen, of Windom, were exiting the westbound I-90 ramp onto Highway 42, near Eyota, around 2:35 Tuesday afternoon, when they pulled out in front of a truck. The truck was driven by 19-year-old Colin Weis, of Plainview.

Terrance Jurgens was taken to St. Marys, in Rochester, with non-life threatening injuries.

Nobody else was injured.

