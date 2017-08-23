Math professor breaks down odds of winning Powerball

The probability of winning the overall jackpot is extremely low, one in 292 million to be exact.

Sheldon Lee, Assistant Professor of Mathematics and Physics at Viterbo University said there's about 300 million people in the country, which corresponds with picking one lucky person out of the country if every person purchased a lottery ticket.

"If you were to count one per second and if you were to count up to 290 million seconds it would take about nine point three years. So if you imagine picking one lucky second out of a nine point three year period of time, that would be the lucky winner," said Lee when conceptualizing one's chances in reference to time.

Here are some other situations to think of when it comes to your odds of winning Powerball:

If you line up dimes from Seattle, WA to Miami, FL one of those dimes would be the lucky winner. That's about 3,300 miles of dimes in total.

If you were to lay out dimes on a grid on six football fields, including playing areas and the end zones, one of those dimes would be the winner.

of those dimes would be the winner. If everyone in the United States purchased a ticket, there would be about a 36 percent chance of no one winning at all.

"It's just about the lowest probability you can think of. I even read that you're more likely to get struck by lightening while drowning at the same time then you are to win this jackpot," added Lee.

The $700 million Powerball jackpot comes to an estimated $443.3 million cash payout. If awarded, it will be the second largest jackpot both in Powerball game history and among lottery jackpots in North America.

The mission of the Wisconsin Lottery is to provide property tax relief to homeowners in the state. Since the sale of the first ticket in 1988, more than $4.03 billion in property tax has been provided.

