Minnesota Supreme Court to begin livestreaming oral arguments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - -

The Minnesota Supreme Court will begin livestreaming oral arguments in its chambers.

Wednesday's announcement is the first for the state's highest court and just the latest expansion as Minnesota courtrooms have slowly allowed more technology to capture proceedings. The U.S. Supreme Court bans all video and photography of its proceedings.

The livestreaming will begin Monday for oral arguments in the dispute between Gov. Mark Dayton and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Dayton has appealed a lower court's decision ruling that his line-item veto of the Legislature's operating budget was unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court already posts videos of oral arguments after they take place. But State Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea says she hopes livestreaming gives Minnesotans a better window into how the court works and the important cases it decides.

